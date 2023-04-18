Dry CargoGreater China

Shandong Shipping signs for 12 kamsarmaxes

Sam Chambers April 18, 2023
Shandong Shipping, China’s third largest shipowner, has made its biggest newbuild splurge ever, signing for twelve 82,000 dwt kamsarmaxes at Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry.

The ships will carry carbon capture and storage technology created by state-run China State Shipbuilding Corporation in what is being billed as an important pilot project for Chinese shipbuilding. The ships are scheduled to deliver from the end of 2024 and into 2025. Brokers put the price per unit at $33.5m.

Kamsarmax orders have rained in at Chinese yards this month. Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers is among the mix, ordering nine similar ships at the same yard as Shandong Shipping.

