Shanghai Bestway secures major jackup rig order during restructuring June 15th, 2020 Jason Jiang Greater China, Shipyards

Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design has announced that its subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has secured a newbuild order from Shanghai Jiupu Marine Technology for the construction of a jackup rig.

The rig will be used for operations at offshore wind farms after delivery by the end of March 2021. Total value of the contract is around RMB107.8m ($15.2m).

Shanghai Bestway expects the contract to have a positive impact on the company’s financial situation as the company is currently in a debt restructuring process.

Shanghai Bestway was hit by a financial crisis last year and a local court approved a creditor’s request to restructure the company in February this year.