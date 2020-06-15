Shanghai Bestway secures major jackup rig order during restructuring

June 15th, 2020 Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design has announced that its subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has secured a newbuild order from Shanghai Jiupu Marine Technology for the construction of a jackup rig.

The rig will be used for operations at offshore wind farms after delivery by the end of March 2021. Total value of the contract is around RMB107.8m ($15.2m).

Shanghai Bestway expects the contract to have a positive impact on the company’s financial situation as the company is currently in a debt restructuring process.

Shanghai Bestway was hit by a financial crisis last year and a local court approved a creditor’s request to restructure the company in February this year.

