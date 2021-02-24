Shanghai Bestway secures two newbuild contracts, terminates jackup contract
Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design has announced that its subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has secured two newbuild contracts and terminated another contract for the construction of a jackup rig.
The yard has been awarded a contract by repeat customer Russia food and ingredients supplier Aston for the construction of four 8,000 dwt bulk carriers. The total value of the contract is $40m.
Dajin also secured an order from Shanghai Ouyang Offshore for the construction of two deck cargo carriers. The contract is valued at RMB65m ($10m).
Additionally, the shipyard has terminated a contract with Shanghai Jiupu Marine Technology for a jackup wind farm installation platform. Dajin said the termination was due to the owner being unable to secure financing for the platform.