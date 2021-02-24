Dry CargoGreater ChinaOffshoreShipyards

Shanghai Bestway secures two newbuild contracts, terminates jackup contract

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 24, 2021
0 40 Less than a minute

Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design has announced that its subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has secured two newbuild contracts and terminated another contract for the construction of a jackup rig.

The yard has been awarded a contract by repeat customer Russia food and ingredients supplier Aston for the construction of four 8,000 dwt bulk carriers. The total value of the contract is $40m.

Dajin also secured an order from Shanghai Ouyang Offshore for the construction of two deck cargo carriers. The contract is valued at RMB65m ($10m).

Additionally, the shipyard has terminated a contract with Shanghai Jiupu Marine Technology for a jackup wind farm installation platform. Dajin said the termination was due to the owner being unable to secure financing for the platform.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 24, 2021
0 40 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button