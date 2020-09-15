Shanghai Bestway secures windfarm jackup platform contract

Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design has announced that its subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has partnered up with Wuhan Marine Machinery (WMM) for an EPC contract to construct a wind farm jackup platform.

Under the agreement, Dajin Heavy and WMM, as joint sellers, signed a contract with Tianjin Zhongmu Technology to provide design and contruction services for a self-elevating wind farm platform. The total value of the contract is RMB283m ($41.7m).

Earlier this week, Shanghai Bestway’s debt restructuring plan was approved by a local court.

Since the company entered into its restructuring process in February, subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has secured a series of new orders.