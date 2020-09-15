Greater ChinaShipyards

Shanghai Bestway secures windfarm jackup platform contract

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 15, 2020
Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design has announced that its subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has partnered up with Wuhan Marine Machinery (WMM) for an EPC contract to construct a wind farm jackup platform.

Under the agreement, Dajin Heavy and WMM, as joint sellers, signed a contract with Tianjin Zhongmu Technology to provide design and contruction services for a self-elevating wind farm platform. The total value of the contract is RMB283m ($41.7m).

Earlier this week, Shanghai Bestway’s debt restructuring plan was approved by a local court.

Since the company entered into its restructuring process in February, subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has secured a series of new orders.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

