Shanghai Changjiang Shipping orders bulker quartet at China Merchants Jinling

Shanghai Changjiang Shipping (SCS) has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for the construction of four 59,000 dwt bulk carriers.

The vessels will be used for both domestic river and coastal shipping services upon delivery in 2022.

SCS is a subsidiary of Sinotrans & CSC, which has been merged into China Merchants Group. The company mainly operates the largest Yangtze River bulker fleet of over 200 ships, with total capacity of 3.5m dwt.