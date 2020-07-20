Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

Shanghai Changjiang Shipping orders MPP vessel at Damen Yichang

July 20, 2020
Shanghai Changjiang Shipping, a shipping subsidiary of China Merchants Group, has placed an order at Damen Yichang Shipyard for the construction of a 8,800 dwt multi-purpose cargo vessel.

The vessel is designed by SDARI, and it will be deployed for the domestic transportation of dry bulk, heavy lift and container cargoes.

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

Shanghai Changjiang Shipping is mainly engaged in the domestic coastal and river shipping business, operating a large fleet of over 200 small bulk carriers, 60 containerships and six breakbulk vessels.

