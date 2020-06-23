Shanghai Ganglu Shipping orders supramax pair at Yangzijiang

Chinese bulk shipping operator Shanghai Ganglu Shipping has signed shipbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of two 56,000 dwt supramax bulk carriers.

According to Yangzijiang, these vessels will be designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute and will be utilised for domestic transportation in China. Delivery is scheduled by March 2022.

VesselsValue reported that the price for each vessel is $21.2m.

Shanghai Ganglu currently has another two 56,000 dwt supramax bulkers under construction at Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding.