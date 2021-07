Shanghai Jin Jiang Shipping has ordered two firm gearless 1,900 teu ships at Yangfan Group. The deal comes with options for two more vessels.

No price has been revealed for the ships that deliver in 2023. Alphaliner data shows the intra-Asia company, which brands its liner operations as Jinjiang Shipping, has 36 ships in operation today and ranks as the world’s 40th largest carrier.