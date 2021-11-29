Shanghai Jinjiang adds boxship pair at Yangfan

Shanghai Jinjiang has exercised an option to build two 1,900 teu boxships at compatriot shipbuilder Yangfan Group.

The option was attached to an order placed by Shanghai Jinjiang earlier this year for the construction of two vessels of the same type. The price tag for the pair that delivers in 2023 has not been revealed.

Alphaliner data shows the intra-Asia carrier has 37 ships in operation today and ranks as the world’s 39th largest liner with a capacity of 33,077 teu.