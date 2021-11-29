ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Shanghai Jinjiang adds boxship pair at Yangfan

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 29, 2021
0 12 Less than a minute

Shanghai Jinjiang has exercised an option to build two 1,900 teu boxships at compatriot shipbuilder Yangfan Group.

The option was attached to an order placed by Shanghai Jinjiang earlier this year for the construction of two vessels of the same type. The price tag for the pair that delivers in 2023 has not been revealed.

Alphaliner data shows the intra-Asia carrier has 37 ships in operation today and ranks as the world’s 39th largest liner with a capacity of 33,077 teu.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 29, 2021
0 12 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button