Shanghai to build a new 11.6m teu terminal at Yangshan

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) has detailed plans of a giant 11.6m teu new terminal it will build in the north of its flagship Yangshan facility.

Construction of the $7.8bn project will start this year and will be finished by 2030 and will add 5,500 m of extra quayside to the Shanghai’s far flung container facilities.

Shanghai has been the world’s largest container port for the past 12 years. Throughput declined 1.8% in the first half of the year with the city suffering a two-month covid-linked lockdown. Nevertheless, it remains firmly on track to keep its boxport crown for the coming years.