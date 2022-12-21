Shareholders back Frontline’s move to Cyprus 

Shareholders have backed John Fredriksen’s plans to redomicile Frontline from Bermuda to Cyprus.

Iris House at 8, John Kennedy Street in Limassol will serve as the new headquarters for the tanker giant, from where Fredriksen will now plot out the moves to combine his company with rival Euronav, something that is scheduled to happen within the next few month following a protracted battle for control of the Belgian tanker firm with the Saverys family.

Fredriksen has had Cypriot citizenship since 2006 and has based other parts of his business empire on the Mediterranean island.