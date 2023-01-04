Dry CargoMiddle EastTankers

Sharma taps former Eastern Pacific head to run his shipowning empire

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 4, 2023
Anil Sharma has tapped a well-known name to head up his fast expanding shipowning empire.

Best known for his ship recycling activities at Global Marketing Systems (GMS), Sharma also controls Lila Global, one of the fastest growing shipowners in Dubai.

Steve Kunzer, who ran Eastern Pacific Shipping for five years through to 2018, will become CEO at Lila Global shortly, and as a result he is stepping down from the board of a number of other shipping entities including at Braemar.

Lila Global’s origins trace back to 2007, operating on the sidelines of the cash buyer business of GMS, which Sharma had founded 15 years prior. The Lila Global site today lists the company with 39 ships, doubling in size in the last year alone. The fleet is a very diverse mix of all ship types including one cruise vessel.

