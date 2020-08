Less than a minute

Shearwater GeoServices Holding has received an award for a towed streamer 3D acquisition by SK Innovation, the operator of Vietnam Block 16-2.

Shearwater has deployed the vessel SW Duchess for the survey, which covers 900 sq km in the Cuu Long Basin.

Shearwater GeoServices is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.