Home Sector Offshore Shearwater awarded 3D survey by Total March 2nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a major towed streamer 3D acquisition and fast track processing project in the Black Sea by Total.

The survey covers 5,500 sq km in the Han Asparuh block using Flexisource triple source together with fast track processing enabled by Shearwater’s proprietary Reveal software.

The three-month survey will start in the first quarter and will be carried out by the research vessel Oceanic Vega.