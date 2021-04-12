AsiaOffshoreOperations

Shearwater awarded 3D survey in Vietnam

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 12, 2021
0 52 Less than a minute
Shearwater

Norwegian survey contractor Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 3D seismic survey in Vietnam.

Shearwater will deploy the vessel SW Vespucci on a two-and-a-half-month project, scheduled to commence this month.

“This award contributes to an already strong portfolio of projects in the Asia-Pacific region announced in recent weeks as market conditions improve,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Shearwater has established experience in Vietnam and has previously carried out a 900 sq km 3D seismic survey on Block 16-2 in the Cuu Long basin for SK Innovation.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 12, 2021
0 52 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button