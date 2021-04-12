Shearwater awarded 3D survey in Vietnam

Norwegian survey contractor Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 3D seismic survey in Vietnam.

Shearwater will deploy the vessel SW Vespucci on a two-and-a-half-month project, scheduled to commence this month.

“This award contributes to an already strong portfolio of projects in the Asia-Pacific region announced in recent weeks as market conditions improve,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Shearwater has established experience in Vietnam and has previously carried out a 900 sq km 3D seismic survey on Block 16-2 in the Cuu Long basin for SK Innovation.