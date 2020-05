Home Sector Offshore Shearwater awarded 4D survey by Apache May 18th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Offshore survey specialist Shearwater has been awarded a 4D seismic survey, with a 3D extension, by Apache for the Forties Field in the UK North Sea.

The project will start in the second quarter and be conducted by the research vessel Amazon Warrior. The period of the project is around one and a half months.

Shearwater is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.