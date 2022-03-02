Shearwater awarded 4D survey by Lundin

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 4D ocean bottom seismic survey contract by Lunding for the Edvard Grieg oil field located in the Utsira High area in the central North Sea, Norway.

The SW Cook and SW Tasman will execute the one-and-a-half-month project during the 2022 summer season using its Qseabed crews. The new project marks Shearwater’s return to the Edvard Grieg field to perform a third repeat 4D monitor survey.

“During this project, we will test next-generation technology together with Lundin demonstrating our commitment to delivering high-quality 4D images into the future,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Shearwater has set out to operate the youngest fleet of any major seismic company, having offloaded six ageing vessels for green recycling or outside the sector.