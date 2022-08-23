Shearwater awarded Australian project by Chevron

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded by Chervon Australia a time-lapse seismic imaging project over the Wheatstone field.

Shearwater’s Perth processing centre will process existing data, followed by time-lapse processing with newly acquired data.

“Shearwater has developed a strong 4D geophysical toolbox and expertise to deliver time-lapse seismic imaging,” said Simon Telfer, Shearwater’s SVP software, processing, and imaging. “We opened our seismic processing centre in Perth in 2020, quickly establishing a strong technical team to deliver services and software in Australia. This award further deepens our long-term position in Australia and reflects Shearwater’s commitment to our clients in the region.”