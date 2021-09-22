Shearwater awarded Australian seismic survey by Beach Energy

Offshore seismic player Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D seismic exploration survey contract by the Australian oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy.

The contract involves the so-called Prion 3D seismic survey, expected to start in late October in the Bass Strait of Australia.

Shearwater will use the 2011-built vessel Geo Coral to survey the area of around 890 sq km for nearly two months. The same vessel made headlines last month when a group of environmental activists tried to stop it from going to the Otway Basin to commence a survey on behalf of oil and gas giant ConocoPhillips.

“Shearwater’s global fleet of seismic vessels has enabled a series of projects in Australia, resulting in high utilisation with shorter transit time between projects contributing to lower overall emissions,” said Irene Waage Basili. “We have well-established operations in Australia with a safe track record and look forward to this project for Beach Energy.”

Australia’s offshore energy regulator, NOPSEMA, approved the Prion survey on September 9, under the condition that the environment be protected and continued communication be maintained with stakeholders that may be affected by the activity.