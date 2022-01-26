Shearwater awarded Australian seismic survey by Santos

Offshore seismic player Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract from Santos for two multicomponent surveys offshore Western Australia.

The two-month project will cover the Keraudren North Extension with an area of approximately 680 sq km in the Bedout Basin, and the Petrel Sub-Basin 3D survey of around 1,100 sq km.

The 2011-built vessel Geo Coral will conduct data acquisition on both projects using a multicomponent streamer system starting in February this year.

“Shearwater has a strong established relationship with Santos and we look forward to supporting their operations with high quality geophysical data captured by our industry leading multicomponent streamer equipped vessel,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.