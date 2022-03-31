Shearwater awarded large North Sea OBN project by Equinor

Offshore seismic player Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract from Equinor for a large 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) baseline project covering the Krafla, Askja and Sentral fields in the Norwegian North Sea.

The two-month survey will see more than 7,000 nodes using an ocean bottom nodes-on-a-rope system, utilised for the 363 sq km receiver area.

Shearwater will mobilise three vessells the SW Vespucci, SW Cook and SW Tasman to carry out the survey, with start-up early in the summer of 2022.

The project will be the largest of its type performed by Shearwater to date, the company said.