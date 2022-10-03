AmericasEuropeOffshore

Shearwater awarded large OBN contract in Brazil

Norwegian offshore seismic specialist and vessel player Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract from Petrobras for a large deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey offshore Brazil.

The survey covers the Petrobras-operated Grand Iara project, involving the Berbigão, Sururu, and Shared Reservoir of Atapu, in the Santos Basin.

“This is a significant contract and a solid addition to our backlog for the first half of 2023, confirming our leadership in the fast-growing deepwater OBN segment of the marine seismic industry,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

The project is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to last approximately six months. The node deployment area covers a total of 1,309 sq km, utilising nodes deployed by remotely operated vehicle (ROV), and Shearwater’s 3×2 six-string omni-directional triple source.

