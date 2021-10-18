Shearwater awarded major 3D survey in South Africa

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed client for a major 3D seismic exploration project in South Africa.

The Norwegian offshore survey specialist said it will utilise the 2014-built vessel Amazon Warrior to acquire over 6,000 sq km of 3D seismic data. The project is planned to last approximately four months.

“The Amazon class vessels provide a stable platform for seismic acquisition in challenging seas and are ideally suited to conditions offshore South Africa,” the company said.

Shearwater recently commenced another survey in Africa for TotalEnergies Angola, at the Louro-Mostarda development areas of Block 32. The two-month 4D survey will be carried out by the 2015-built Amazon Conqueror.