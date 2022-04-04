Shearwater awarded South Korea contract by KNOC

Norwegian offshore survey company Shearwater GeoServices has won its first contract from Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) to carry out two 3D seismic surveys offshore South Korea, together with seismic data processing and imaging.

Shearwater will use the 2010-built vessel Geo Coral to acquire the two 3D surveys. The so-called Myungtae 3D survey, in Block 6-1 Central & East, covers approximately 2,575 sq km, while the second survey covers an area of around 500 sq km. Both projects should take approximately four months to complete during the summer of 2022.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, includes reservoir properties prediction analysis following processing and will be Shearwater’s first reservoir characterisation project in partnership with Copenhagen-based geophysical technology company Qeye.

“By delivering the full sequence of geophysical services, from acquisition through to final subsurface property prediction, we support our clients’ ambitions to shorten project timelines, increase technical assurance and generate additional value,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.