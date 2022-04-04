AsiaEuropeOffshore

Shearwater awarded South Korea contract by KNOC

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 4, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Shearwater

Norwegian offshore survey company Shearwater GeoServices has won its first contract from Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) to carry out two 3D seismic surveys offshore South Korea, together with seismic data processing and imaging.

Shearwater will use the 2010-built vessel Geo Coral to acquire the two 3D surveys. The so-called Myungtae 3D survey, in Block 6-1 Central & East, covers approximately 2,575 sq km, while the second survey covers an area of around 500 sq km. Both projects should take approximately four months to complete during the summer of 2022. 

The contract, with an undisclosed value, includes reservoir properties prediction analysis following processing and will be Shearwater’s first reservoir characterisation project in partnership with Copenhagen-based geophysical technology company Qeye.

“By delivering the full sequence of geophysical services, from acquisition through to final subsurface property prediction, we support our clients’ ambitions to shorten project timelines, increase technical assurance and generate additional value,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 4, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button