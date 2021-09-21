Shearwater awarded survey contract in Southeast Asia

Offshore seismic player Shearwater GeoServices said it has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed client in Southeast Asia.

The contract will see Shearwater carry out a 3D seismic survey project commencing in early October this year.

Shearwater will use the 2011-built survey vessel SW Duchess for the project, which is scheduled to last approximately one month. No further details were disclosed.

The SW Duchess was contracted by ONGC in December last year for marine seismic acquisition in the Western Offshore India area, which was executed in a four-month campaign that started in Q1 of 2021.