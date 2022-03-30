Shearwater awarded UK North Sea survey by Equinor

Norway’s Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 4D seismic monitoring project at Equinor’s Mariner field offshore the UK. The one-month project will be executed during the 2022 North Sea summer season and will be the third Isometrix survey and the second 4D monitor survey over the field.

Shearwater said the time-lapse seismic surveys help maximise production from existing fields by providing subsurface data to update reservoir modelling and production simulations. Equinor noted earlier that Mariner’s reserves have a wide range of uncertainty given the high subsurface complexity and the early production phase of the field.

“Time-lapse seismic acquisition is a critical activity for maximising value creation from offshore oilfield assets, which is why our clients select world leading technology for these surveys,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater.

The Mariner field began producing in 2019 and consists of the Heimdal and Maureen reservoirs. Equinor is the operator, with an ownership share of 65.11%. The field is located around 150 km east of Shetland and 320 km northeast of Aberdeen.