Offshore seismic specialist Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a large US Gulf of Mexico ocean bottom program, the second project award under the recently announced deal with WesternGeco.

The survey is for three months covering an area of approximately 2,400 sq km.

Shearwater will deploy its seismic vessels SW Gallien and SW Mikkelsen as source vessels for the project, working in combination with ROV node deployment.