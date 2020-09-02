EuropeOffshore

Shearwater clinches 3D seismic acquisition agreement with ION

Norwegian offshore survey specialist Shearwater GeoServices has secured a new 3D seismic acquisition award for ION Geophysical’s UK Mid North Sea High program.

The company’s research vessel Amazon Warrior will be utilised for acquiring the initial phase of the 3D survey in the third quarter. The project will take around one and a half months.

The survey is part of a larger program proposed by ION to be acquired 2020-2021. The agreement also establishes a framework for the use of Shearwater’s vessels for ION 3D multiclient projects with conditional links to potential upcoming projects.

Last week, Shearwater received an award for a major towed streamer 3D acquisition and fast track processing project by Total.

Shearwater GeoServices is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.

