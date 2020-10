Less than a minute

Offshore seismic service provider Shearwater GeoServices has secured a large 3D seismic acquisition and depth processing contract in the Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) region.

The survey is expected to take six months to complete, commencing in the fourth quarter.

Shearwater GeoServices is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.