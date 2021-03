Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D multi-sensor marine seismic survey in the Otway Basin, offshore Australia.

The two-month survey is expected to commence in the third quarter and the company will deploy survey vessel Geo Coral for the project.

Shearwater GeoServices was also awarded a contract by Aker BP recently for an ocean bottom seismic 4D survey at the Ivar Aasen field in the Norwegian North Sea.