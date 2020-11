Offshore seismic service provider Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a major ocean bottom node 4D baseline survey by Petrobras over the Jubarte Field in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The survey will commence in the first half of 2021 and last for about three months. The company’s research vessel SW Diamond will be deployed for the project.

Earlier this month, Shearwater GeoServices was awarded a major towed streamer 3D acquisition and fast track processing project by Total.