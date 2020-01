Home Sector Offshore Shearwater GeoServices awarded Indian survey by ONGC January 22nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Western Offshore India.

The project is scheduled to commence in the first quarter. The 4-month survey covers 2,000 sq km of 3D in a shallow-water area of the Arabian Sea.

The contract award follows ONGC awarding a combined 2D and 3D broadband marine seismic survey to Shearwater in December.