Shearwater GeoServices awarded North Sea contracts

Shearwater GeoServices awarded North Sea contracts

January 9th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded letters of Intent for three Isometrix 4D towed streamer projects by Equinor and a 4D seabed ocean bottom seismic (OBS) project by Lundin Norway for the 2020 North Sea summer season.

The 4D OBS project for Lundin Norway covers the Edvard Grieg field in Norway, and data acquisition will be executed by survey vessels SW Cook and SW Tasman. The two-month project is scheduled to start in the second quarter.

Shearwater will deploy research vessel SW Amundsen for the Equinor projects. The 4D surveys, which will take around four months, will be conducted at Norway’s Sleipner West and Norne fields, and for the Sleipner CO2 storage project.

Shearwater has just completed the takeover of five seismic vessels from CGG, who have exited from the marine acquisition business.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.