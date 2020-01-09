Home Sector Offshore Shearwater GeoServices awarded North Sea contracts January 9th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded letters of Intent for three Isometrix 4D towed streamer projects by Equinor and a 4D seabed ocean bottom seismic (OBS) project by Lundin Norway for the 2020 North Sea summer season.

The 4D OBS project for Lundin Norway covers the Edvard Grieg field in Norway, and data acquisition will be executed by survey vessels SW Cook and SW Tasman. The two-month project is scheduled to start in the second quarter.

Shearwater will deploy research vessel SW Amundsen for the Equinor projects. The 4D surveys, which will take around four months, will be conducted at Norway’s Sleipner West and Norne fields, and for the Sleipner CO2 storage project.

Shearwater has just completed the takeover of five seismic vessels from CGG, who have exited from the marine acquisition business.