Shearwater GeoServices awarded Santos Basin surveys by Petrobras

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 18, 2021
Offshore seismic specialist Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for deepwater ocean bottom node seismic acquisition for the Tupi and Iracema projects in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

This survey will be the largest OBN seismic survey in Brazil, at the Tupi field, and is a base survey for potential future 4D surveys.

The Tupi and Iracema surveys are scheduled to start in third quarter of 2021, and have an expected duration of nine months. They cover a total of 2,882 sq km, and Shearwater will use the SW Diamond and one additional vessel to execute the contract.

