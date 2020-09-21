Shearwater GeoServices awarded Suriname survey by Petronas

Norwegian offshore survey company Shearwater GeoServices has secured a large towed streamer 3D seismic survey offshore Suriname by Petronas.

The four-month project is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter. The 3D seismic survey covers a surface area of 6,200 square km in Suriname’s Block 52, and will be carried out by the Geo Caribbean vessel.

Earlier this month, Shearwater GeoServices also secured a new 3D seismic acquisition award for ION Geophysical’s UK Mid North Sea High program.

Shearwater GeoServices is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.