Norwegian offshore survey specialist Shearwater GeoServices has received an award by CGG for a 3D survey in Norway.

The Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multiclient survey, which has commenced, will take approximately one month to complete and is being conducted by the research vessel SW Amundsen.

Last week, Shearwater also secured a 3D acquisition contract in Vietnam.

Shearwater GeoServices is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.