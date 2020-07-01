EuropeOffshore

Shearwater GeoServices secures survey contracts

Offshore survey specialist Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a seismic survey and processing contract by Oil India, and a project by CGG in Brazil as part of the five-year capacity agreement.

The project for Oil India is a combined 3D and 2D towed streamer seismic acquisition and processing contract in the Andaman Sea and Kerala-Konkan coastal waters offshore India. The 3D survey will be executed by one of Shearwater’s 3D Vessels in the third quarter over a period of about 45 days

The CGG project is for the Brazil Nebula survey extension. It will commence in July and take approximately 6 months to complete. The project will be conducted by the Oceanic Sirius.

Shearwater GeoServices is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.

