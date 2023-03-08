AsiaEuropeOffshore

Shearwater returns to South Korea for new contract with KNOC

Norwegian offshore seismic specialist and vessel player Shearwater GeoServices is back in South Korea with a new contract from Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) for a 3D streamer survey.

The award of the 1,200 sq km survey marks the third project for the South Korean national oil and gas company.

Shearwater won its first contract from KNOC last April to carry out two 3D surveys. The 2010-built vessel Geo Coral executed the projects during the summer.

“We are proud to again have been chosen by KNOC for an important survey in South Korea,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “We look forward to deliver fully processed geophysical data to the client and to continue to support KNOC in ensuring national energy security.”

