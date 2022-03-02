Shearwater sells four ageing ships for recycling

Offshore seismic player Shearwater GeoServices has sold four idle survey vessels for recycling as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

The first two vessels, the 2000-built Polar Marquis and Oceanic Challenger, have been delivered in Turkey for recycling per EU regulations and the 2009 Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

The further two vessels, the 1992-built SW Emerald, and the 1999-built SW Eagle, which are not active, will be delivered for recycling later in 2022.

“We are committed to providing our clients with modern, flexible and high-end vessels and equipment enabling efficient execution of seismic surveys and high-quality geophysical data while minimising the environmental footprint of operations,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “Now, we have the youngest fleet of any major seismic company, with improved capacity, capability and efficiency.”

Shearwater previously announced the recycling of the Western Trident in 2021 and sale outside of the seismic industry of the CGG Alize 2020.