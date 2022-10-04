Shearwater unveils deepwater dual ROV OBN deployment vessel 

Offshore seismic specialist Shearwater GeoServices is set to launch the company’s first dual remotely operated vehicle (ROV) vessel designed to deploy ocean bottom nodes (OBN) and also provide source for surveys and conduct towed streamer surveys.

The Norwegian owner is converting its 2010-built multipurpose vessel SW Tasman into a deepwater dual ROV OBN deployment vessel with plans to make it available to the market early in the second quarter of 2023.

Ulstein Design & Solutions, the original vessel designers, will provide conversion engineering, with Evotec providing launch and recovery solutions and ROVOP providing dual work ROVs with associated personnel.

“In short, this is the world’s first commercial multi-technology geophysical ROV vessel with source and towed streamer capability, and able to perform ocean bottom ROV surveys as a single unit,” explained Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

“Having our own dual ROV vessel will support improved risk management and operational performance, and in a market with capacity constraints, it enables us to offer robust solutions to our clients using our own assets,” she added.