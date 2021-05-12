Shearwater wins Petrobras contract

Offshore seismic firm Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 4D survey contract by Petrobras for towed streamer seismic acquisition in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The 3D and 4D surveys will be conducted over 9-months by the seismic vessel SW Empress , over the Marlim, Albacora, and Voador fields, starting in late Q2 2021.

“Brazil has one of the most advanced programs of deepwater 4D seismic monitoring for reservoir management. This large 4D towed streamer seismic award by Petrobras adds significant backlog to the substantial programs already awarded to Shearwater in Brazil,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater.

The Petrobras contract follows the award for 3D Survey in Vietnam, Norwegian survey contractor secured in April.

Shearwater also recently struck a deal to buy six marine seismic acquisition vessels previously owned by Polarcus for a total consideration of $127.5m.