Shearwater wins Woodside contract

July 7, 2022
Norwegian offshore seismic survey player Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a contract by Woodside for 4D baseline survey work over gas fields in the Carnarvon Basin Australia.

The survey is expected to take up to three months to acquire and will be conducted by the 2010-built vessel Geo Coral, equipped with multicomponent sensor streamers.

The survey is planned to commence in the third quarter of 2022 and will cover the Scarborough and Jupiter gas fields.

“This new award by Woodside demonstrates continuing commitment to invest in 4D time-lapse for development and reservoir management of their natural gas resources,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “Natural gas is a key low carbon fuel for the future, and high-end seismic surveys are a critical tool for advanced management of these resources.”

