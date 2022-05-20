Shelf Drilling awarded new contract in India

Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has been awarded a new contract by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the F.G. McClintock

The 1975-built rig will begin operations in the Mumbai High, off the coast of India, in the first quarter of 2023 for a three-year period. It is currently on contract with ONGC until October 2022.

Established in 2012, Oslo-listed Shelf Drilling currently has 30 jackup rigs in its fleet.

Last month, the company secured a three-year contract extension with Saudi Aramco for the 1981-built jackup High Island V.