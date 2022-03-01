Shelf Drilling awarded new contract in Nigeria

Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a new contract award for the 2010-built Shelf Drilling Mentor for operations offshore Nigeria.

The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022 and has an estimated duration of 225 days with option attached for additional wells.

No Further details have been disclosed. The jackup is currently working for Mercuria in Congo until March. As of December 31, 2021, Shelf Drilling’s contract backlog was $1.7bn with 28 of its 30 rigs under contract.