Shelf Drilling awarded three-year jackup extension with Saudi Aramco

Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year contract extension with Saudi Aramco for the 1981-built jackup rig High Island V.

The contract is in direct continuation with the rig’s current contract and will see the rig operating in the Arabian Gulf until May 2025. Day rates have not been disclosed.

In February, the Oslo-listed company reported new deals in India, Italy, and Thailand, which were followed by a contract in Nigeria.

Established in 2012, Shelf Drilling currently has 30 jackup rigs in its fleet.

