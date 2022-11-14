Shelf Drilling clinches another five-year deal in Arabian Gulf

Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has won a five-year contract for the 1981-built Harvey H Ward for operations in the Arabian Gulf.

The contract should start in late March next year and comes with a two-year option attached, Shelf Drilling said in a filing with the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The value of the firm period, including mobilisation revenue, is said to be around $192m. Before the campaign, the rig will complete an upgrade and contract preparation project in the United Arab Emirates.

In October, Shelf Drilling also clinched a $236m worth five-year contract for the 2008-built jackup Shelf Drilling Victory in the Middle East.