Shelf Drilling clinches another three-year jackup deal with ONGC

Oslo-listed jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Trident II .

The 1976-built rig will be operating in the Mumbai High, offshore India. The contract will start in direct continuation of its current employment with ONGC following an out-of-service period in preparation for the new campaign.

The new deal follows a three-year contract the Dubai-headquartered firm with a fleet of 36 rigs landed with ONGC for the 1992-built Compact Driller and the 1982-built Key Singapore in December last year. Dayrates have not been disclosed.