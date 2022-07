Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has won from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the C.E. Thornton rig.

The jackup, built in 1974, will begin operations in the Mumbai High, off the coast of India, in the second quarter of 2023. The rig is currently employed by the same operator until December 2022, according to Shelf’s fleet status report.

Financial details have not been disclosed by the Oslo-listed contractor, which has 30 jackup rigs in its fleet.