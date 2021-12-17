Shelf Drilling jackup awarded extension by Eni

Dubai-based offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a contract extension from Italian operator Eni for the 1980-built jackup rig Key Manhattan .

The eighteen-month extension is a direct continuation of the rig’s current contract for drilling operations in the Adriatic Sea offshore Italy.

VesselsValue data shows the Key Manhattan has been operating for Eni since August this year. The expected availability of the rig is now August 2023. Day rates have not been disclosed.