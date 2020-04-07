Shelf Drilling jackup contract cut short by Dubai Petroleum

Shelf Drilling jackup contract cut short by Dubai Petroleum

April 7th, 2020 Middle East, Offshore 0 comments

Dubai-headquartered Shelf Drilling has entered into a mutual agreement with Dubai Petroleum to amend the contract end date for 2010-built jackup rig Shelf Drilling Mentor, butting the contract short by more than a year.

The contract, which commenced in January 2018, was set to expire in January 2022 but will now end in October 2020.

Shelf Drilling says the rig is available for opportunities beginning early-October 2020.

Last month, Shelf Drilling had two other contracts cut short with early terminations agreed for Trident XIV in Nigeria and Shelf Drilling Tenacious in the Middle East.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.