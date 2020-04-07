Shelf Drilling jackup contract cut short by Dubai Petroleum

Dubai-headquartered Shelf Drilling has entered into a mutual agreement with Dubai Petroleum to amend the contract end date for 2010-built jackup rig Shelf Drilling Mentor , butting the contract short by more than a year.

The contract, which commenced in January 2018, was set to expire in January 2022 but will now end in October 2020.

Shelf Drilling says the rig is available for opportunities beginning early-October 2020.

Last month, Shelf Drilling had two other contracts cut short with early terminations agreed for Trident XIV in Nigeria and Shelf Drilling Tenacious in the Middle East.